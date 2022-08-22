TCTC Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,439,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,719,000. HF Sinclair comprises approximately 20.4% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HF Sinclair as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.08. 8,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

