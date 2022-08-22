TCTC Holdings LLC Has $10.58 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.83. 43,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.