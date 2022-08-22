TCTC Holdings LLC Has $29.53 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,200 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 1.2% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $29,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,650. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

