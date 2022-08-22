TCTC Holdings LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,055 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $14.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $410.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.68 and its 200-day moving average is $421.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.