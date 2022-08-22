TCTC Holdings LLC Has $39.31 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.6% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.98. 63,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,252,827. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.