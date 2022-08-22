TCTC Holdings LLC Has $8.64 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $79.64. 27,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,917. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

