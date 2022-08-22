TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 705,741 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,432,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.70. 68,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,540,215. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

