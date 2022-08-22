TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 92,630 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $13,853,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,755,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $126,706,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.53. 124,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,273,251. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

