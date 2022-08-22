TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNX. Citigroup decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.11.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX opened at $104.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,052,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,747 shares in the company, valued at $14,492,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,394 shares of company stock worth $4,772,900 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

