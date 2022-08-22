Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TDS traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $17.04. 10,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Insider Transactions at Telephone and Data Systems

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $78,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.