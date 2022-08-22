Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.87

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TVFCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from €9.80 ($10.00) to €7.20 ($7.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, sports, and movies.

