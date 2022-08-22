Telsey Advisory Group Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $218.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on BURL. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Shares of BURL stock opened at $163.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $352.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $1,164,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
- Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
- Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
- Is Lonely Kohl’s Ready to Be Picked Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.