Telsey Advisory Group Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $218.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BURL. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $163.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $352.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $1,164,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

