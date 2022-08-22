Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) is First Washington CORP’s 8th Largest Position

First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Tenable accounts for about 2.5% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tenable by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.87.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.37. 35,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,752. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,910 shares of company stock worth $2,831,738. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

