Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502,185 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for about 3.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $87,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 145,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,567,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

