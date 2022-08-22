Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Tenneco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,902,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,142,000 after purchasing an additional 563,622 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,803,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,579,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth $54,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

