Tether (USDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52.27 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $67.55 billion and approximately $52.27 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00778961 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015553 BTC.
About Tether
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 69,157,777,033 coins and its circulating supply is 67,549,555,016 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
