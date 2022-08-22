TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$140.54.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFII. Cormark cut their price target on TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TFI International news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,010.61. In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total transaction of C$3,674,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,630,159.99. Also, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total transaction of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at C$223,010.61. Insiders sold a total of 70,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,164 over the last 90 days.
TFI International Price Performance
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Stories
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.