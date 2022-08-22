TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$140.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFII. Cormark cut their price target on TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFI International news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,010.61. In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total transaction of C$3,674,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,630,159.99. Also, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total transaction of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at C$223,010.61. Insiders sold a total of 70,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,164 over the last 90 days.

TFI International Price Performance

About TFI International

TSE TFII opened at C$132.60 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

