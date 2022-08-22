Thames Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,051,000. MSCI comprises about 3.4% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

Shares of MSCI traded down $5.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $472.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,178. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.15. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

