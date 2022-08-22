Thames Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000. Thames Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TechTarget at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TechTarget by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 110,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,009,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,693,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TechTarget by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TTGT traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,009. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.61 and a beta of 0.99. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

