Thames Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Thames Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 484.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,106 shares during the period. Coupa Software makes up 2.8% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Coupa Software worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $32,400,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $4.15 on Monday, reaching $63.62. 7,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,534. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

