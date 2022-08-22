Thames Capital Management LLC Takes $8.40 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,000. ASML makes up 1.8% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in ASML by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in ASML by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded down $19.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $525.40. 5,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Societe Generale dropped their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

