The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

