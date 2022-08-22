The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,444 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $157,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.75. 15,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

