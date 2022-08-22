The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:GDV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.22. 124,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $294,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

