The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GUT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 78,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,227. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $8.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Stories

