The Goldman Sachs Group Increases BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target to $2.80

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.80 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.
BRFS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRF from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.80.
Shares of BRFS opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. BRF has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.79.
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
