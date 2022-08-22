The Goldman Sachs Group Increases BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target to $2.80

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.80 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BRFS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRF from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.80.

BRF Stock Performance

Shares of BRFS opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. BRF has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

BRF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 178,110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 31.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 577,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,628 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in BRF in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in BRF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,709,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Further Reading

