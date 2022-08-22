The Marcus Co. (MCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Marcus has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Marcus Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Marcus

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 181,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 73,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

