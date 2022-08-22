The Sandbox Price Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $337.19 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.90 or 0.00664950 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000331 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00174842 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,427,520,110 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.