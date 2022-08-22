The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,308 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $22,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.4 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.70. The company had a trading volume of 175,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,695. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
