The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up 2.4% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $108,154,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,552,000 after purchasing an additional 866,983 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD opened at $63.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 938.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

