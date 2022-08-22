Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Specifically, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.