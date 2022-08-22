TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $77.00 at Cowen

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.