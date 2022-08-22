TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

