Toncoin (TON) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.39 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $1.66 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00005353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00780252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars.

