TotemFi (TOTM) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last Week

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $176,203.74 and $11,962.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00783388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TotemFi Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
TotemFi Coin Trading
