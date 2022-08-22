Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Market Cap Hits $5.82 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00011623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00267132 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001099 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000921 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr.

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. "

