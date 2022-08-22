Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.39). Approximately 5,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 68,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.40).

Trackwise Designs Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £12.19 million and a PE ratio of -32.50.

Trackwise Designs Company Profile

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products for use in aerospace, medical, scientific, industrial, and automotive sectors.

