Traders Buy Large Volume of Clene Put Options (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,077 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 108% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,480 put options.
Shares of Clene stock remained flat at $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. 441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Clene has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market cap of $220.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.43.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clene will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clene by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
