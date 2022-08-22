TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Shares Up 0.2%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.32. 12,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 5,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.

