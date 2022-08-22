TriumphX Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $328,861.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,370.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00080724 BTC.

About TriumphX

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io.

Buying and Selling TriumphX

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

