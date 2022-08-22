Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.