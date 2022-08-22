TrustVerse Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRV)

TrustVerse (TRV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $159,758.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 78,348.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003718 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00128912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032288 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 726,025,258 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.