UBS Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €3.60 Price Target

UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AT1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Aroundtown stock opened at €3.08 ($3.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 1-year high of €6.90 ($7.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is €3.24 and its 200 day moving average is €4.39.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

