UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 680 Price Target

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 650 ($7.85) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 635.27 ($7.68).

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 536.80 ($6.49) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 532.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 521.74. The company has a market capitalization of £107.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 976.00. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85).

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

