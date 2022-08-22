Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Tops $0.0141 on Exchanges

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $104,317.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.