Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,268 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $28,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 733,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,112,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Umpqua

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.56. 38,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,797. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.