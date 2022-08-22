Unido EP Price Tops $0.0157 on Top Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $925,026.91 and approximately $50,587.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00787931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Buying and Selling Unido EP

