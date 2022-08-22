Unlock Protocol Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Unlock Protocol has a market capitalization of $518,573.71 and $17,722.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Unlock Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $11.58 or 0.00054438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00129416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033209 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00073038 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Coin Profile

Unlock Protocol (UDT) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unlock Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unlock Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

