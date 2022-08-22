USDEX 1-Day Volume Tops $2.04 Million (USDEX)

USDEX (USDEX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, USDEX has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One USDEX coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00005010 BTC on popular exchanges. USDEX has a total market cap of $405,175.08 and approximately $2.04 million worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,282.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003838 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00129268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00073343 BTC.

USDEX Coin Profile

USDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

