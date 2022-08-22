USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.64 Million

USDK (USDK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $23.86 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

